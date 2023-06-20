Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.39 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

