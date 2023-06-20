Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

