Versant Capital Management Inc Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

