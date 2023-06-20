Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.