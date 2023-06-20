Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,039.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,218.07 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,990.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,708.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.