Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 104 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

