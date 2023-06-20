Vertcoin Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $789,816.58 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,832.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00287134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00522409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00397164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,012,585 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

