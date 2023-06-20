Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Vertex Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares in the company, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,628 shares of company stock worth $4,115,498 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $7,929,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Get Rating

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

