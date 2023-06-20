Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

