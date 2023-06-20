Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Viant Technology stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $283.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

