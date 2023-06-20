Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.83.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.