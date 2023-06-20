Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

