Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday.
Vista Gold Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
