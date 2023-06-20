VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

