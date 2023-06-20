Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -355.33% -306.23% -130.69% Micron Solutions -5.89% -29.04% -11.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00 Micron Solutions $22.57 million 0.22 -$1.29 million ($0.43) -3.37

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Viveve Medical. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

