Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viveve Medical
|-355.33%
|-306.23%
|-130.69%
|Micron Solutions
|-5.89%
|-29.04%
|-11.43%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viveve Medical
|$6.43 million
|0.00
|-$22.03 million
|($2.65)
|0.00
|Micron Solutions
|$22.57 million
|0.22
|-$1.29 million
|($0.43)
|-3.37
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viveve Medical and Micron Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viveve Medical
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Micron Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Micron Solutions beats Viveve Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Viveve Medical
Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
About Micron Solutions
Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.