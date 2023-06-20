Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.21. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

