Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

