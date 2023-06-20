WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 2,180 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1,406.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.