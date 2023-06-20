WD Rutherford LLC Buys 235 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.