WD Rutherford LLC Buys 245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

