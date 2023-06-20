WD Rutherford LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 336.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,848 shares of company stock worth $1,498,501. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

