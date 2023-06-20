WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $289.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.16. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.