WD Rutherford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $383.02 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.