WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 99.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 42.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

NYSE DE opened at $407.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

