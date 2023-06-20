WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.5% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

