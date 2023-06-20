WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE opened at $495.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
