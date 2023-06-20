WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.