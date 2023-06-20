WD Rutherford LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

