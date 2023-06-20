Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

