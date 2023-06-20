WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

