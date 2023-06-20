Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ):

6/11/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

6/9/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.50.

6/5/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

5/30/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2023 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.79 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

