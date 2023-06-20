Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amedisys (AMED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED):

6/17/2023 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2023 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/6/2023 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $100.00.

6/1/2023 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Amedisys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Securities from $96.00 to $81.00.

5/5/2023 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $88.00.

5/4/2023 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $97.00.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,633,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

