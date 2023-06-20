Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EHI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

