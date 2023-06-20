Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

