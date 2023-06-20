Whitecap Resources Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Whitecap Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.10.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.31. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

