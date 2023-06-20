William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $96.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

