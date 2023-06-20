William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $355.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.21 and a 200 day moving average of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $205.48 and a 12-month high of $360.95.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

