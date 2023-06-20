William Blair Comments on Colliers International Group Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

