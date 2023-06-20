Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,540,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,540,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135 in the last three months. 54.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.