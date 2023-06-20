Windsor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

