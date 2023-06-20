Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is set to release its 5/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

