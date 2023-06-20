Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Volume Hits $68.87 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $241.05 or 0.00897079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $615.26 million and $68.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,552,431 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.