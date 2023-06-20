Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

