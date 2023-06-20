Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) versus DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Head-To-Head Review

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) and DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow Pages and DallasNews’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A $3.69 2.43 DallasNews $150.65 million 0.14 -$9.79 million ($1.82) -2.18

Yellow Pages has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DallasNews. DallasNews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yellow Pages, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow Pages N/A N/A N/A DallasNews -6.53% -47.63% -12.45%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Yellow Pages and DallasNews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yellow Pages and DallasNews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow Pages 0 0 0 0 N/A DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yellow Pages currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Yellow Pages’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yellow Pages is more favorable than DallasNews.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of Yellow Pages shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of DallasNews shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yellow Pages beats DallasNews on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow Pages

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About DallasNews

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, social media management, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software. In addition, the company offers commercial printing, distribution, preprint advertising, and shared mail packaging services; and operates Medium Giant, a full-service marketing agency. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.