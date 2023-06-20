Zacks Research Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.48 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

