Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $14.56 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,930 shares of company stock worth $1,237,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

