Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $521.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $35.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

