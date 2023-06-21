12,826 Shares in VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UBND opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

About VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

