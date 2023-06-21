180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 864 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

