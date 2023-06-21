180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

