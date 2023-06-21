180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.22.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,376 shares of company stock worth $19,258,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $342.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $265.98 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

