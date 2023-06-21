180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

